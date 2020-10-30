(LEAD) Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Q3 net nearly halves on equity loss
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) said Friday its net profit nearly halved in the third quarter from a year ago on a loss from equity ties with its oil-refining affiliate.
Net profit reached 34.6 billion won (US$30.6 million) in the July-September period, down 48 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales fell 30 percent to 4.57 trillion won, and operating income dropped 54 percent to 101 billion won.
"Hyundai Oilbank Co. fell sharply due to a drop in oil prices. It led to the third-quarter weak performance of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings," the company said.
Among subsidiaries of the holding company, Hyundai Oilbank, which takes up a large portion of the holding company's earnings, saw its sales fall 37 percent to 3.3 trillion won in the third quarter from a year earlier on decreased oil prices.
HHIH closed down 1.83 percent at 214,500 won on the Seoul bourse.
