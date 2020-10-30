Poongsan shifts to black in Q3
14:32 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 33.4 billion won (US$29.5 million), turning from a loss of 3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 23853.5 percent on-year to 48.4 billion won. Sales increased 12.4 percent to 633.7 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)