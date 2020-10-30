Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea-China to enrich friendship, advance 'socialist achievement': N.K. paper
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea and China seek to further develop their friendly relationship and pursue the advancement of socialist achievements, the North's official newspaper said Sunday, in marking the 70th anniversary of China's participation in the Korean War.
In its front-page editorial Sunday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the country's ruling party, said the participation of China's People's Volunteer Army (PVA) in the 1950-1953 Korean conflict was a display of the two country's friendship and comradeship bound together by destiny.
The paper described the nations' ties as "special and strong" and said that the relationship proved to display "great power" during times of severe hardships.
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea for resorting to U.S. for survival
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday denounced a recent series of visits to the United States by senior South Korean officials, saying it is a shame for Seoul to seek survival through resorting to outside help.
In recent months, high-ranking Seoul officials, including Defense Minister Suh Wook, top national security adviser Suh Hoon and Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, visited Washington to discuss with their counterparts issues related to the Korean Peninsula and alliance.
"Since September, officials from the foreign ministry, Cheong Wa Dae, defense ministry and others have competitively been rushing to the United States," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said. "It is a shameful behavior of a senseless person who has no choice but to resort to outside power for survival."
N.K. paper stresses science and technology amid antivirus campaign
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Tuesday the country should focus on science and technology to make what it needs on its own without imports at a time when its borders are closed over coronavirus concerns.
"We can hardly find a better opportunity in strengthening our self-supporting economy and maximize our internal ability and development potential through the power of science and technology than now when borders on the land, in the air and sea have been completely blocked," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party.
"Currently, the most daunting challenge in demonstrating the power of self-reliance is the import illness," the paper added. "The way that we should take under the current circumstances ... is to safely protect us from the virus through science and technology."
N.K. paper highlights friendly ties with Laos on summit anniv.
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday highlighted friendly ties with Laos on the occasion of the anniversary of the first summit between their leaders more than 50 years ago.
North Korea and Laos marked the 55th anniversary of the first summit held between then North Korean leader Kim Il-sung and Kaysone Phomvihane, the leader of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, in 1965.
"(The summit) was a historic event that generated the precious tradition of friendly ties between the two countries that share socialism as their ideologues," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
