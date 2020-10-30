Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Repairs under way for flood damage at Yongbyon reactor sites: 38 North
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Recent satellite imagery indicates North Korea has begun repairing flood damage to a reservoir overflow dam used to maintain a constant source of water for the cooling systems of its nuclear reactors in Yongbyon, according to 38 North, a U.S. website monitoring the North.
In a report posted Thursday (local time), 38 North said between Sept. 22 and Oct. 17, repair work began on the dam in the Kuryong River, which was breached by the flood waters of August.
Imagery from Sept. 22 showed a dramatic drop in the water level of the reservoir due to a breach at the east end of the overflow dam, 38 North said.
------------
U.N. rights official slams N. Korea over killing of S. Korean at sea
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. human rights official has denounced North Korea's killing of a South Korean official last month as a violation of international human rights law during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
Tomas Ojea Quintana, the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, raised the issue at the U.N. committee on social, humanitarian and cultural issues on Friday (local time).
The 47-year-old fisheries official was fatally shot by the North Korean military on Sept. 22 while adrift in its waters. The North has apologized but has yet to respond to Seoul's call for a joint probe.
------------
S. Korea says N.K. invasion triggering Korean War is 'undeniable historical fact'
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reiterated Saturday that North Korea's invasion triggered the Korean War, after Chinese President Xi Jinping cast the 1950-53 conflict the previous day as the fight against U.S. "imperialist invaders."
In a statement, the foreign ministry said that the "historical fact" about how the war broke out cannot change, while stressing the international dispute about the cause of the conflict has already been put to an end.
The statement came as critics rebuked the Seoul government for failing to speak up against Xi's characterization of the war, which started as the North invaded the South on June 25, 1950, backed by China and the then Soviet Union.
------------
Biden says N. Korea has more 'lethal' missiles because of Trump
WASHINGTON, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Sunday that North Korea now possesses a greater number of missiles that are also more dangerous than before because of U.S. President Donald Trump.
He also accused Trump of embracing dictators, such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, while undermining the country's relationship with its traditional allies.
"He embraces every dictator in sight, and he pokes his finger in the eye of all our friends," the former vice president said in an interview with U.S. TV network CBS News' "60 Minutes."
------------
U.S. open to dialogue with N. Korea at any place, any time: U.S. diplomat
WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains ready to meet with North Korea at any time and any place, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday, adding that resolving the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue is "absolutely" important.
Marc Knapper, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, also highlighted the importance of the U.S. and South Korea working together to denuclearize the communist state.
"(It is) critically important that our two countries stay in lockstep and that we are fully lashed up going forward," he said in a webinar jointly hosted by the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council and Seoul-based think tank East Asia Foundation.
------------
Denuclearization will bring prosperity of N. Korea, not end of regime: O'Brien
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's denuclearization would bring prosperity to the communist country, instead of the collapse of its regime as feared by leader Kim Jong-un, the top U.S. security adviser said Wednesday.
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that was the vision President Donald Trump tried to lay out for Kim, for which he insisted the U.S. leader deserved praise.
"There is a lot of concern on the North Korean side that if the Kim family gives up their nuclear weapons, it could be the end of the regime," the White House adviser said in a webinar hosted by a Washington-based think tank, the Hudson Institute.
------------
Biden vows to strengthen alliance with S. Korea, push for N.K. denuclearization through 'principled diplomacy'
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged Friday to strengthen the alliance with South Korea, rather than "extorting Seoul with reckless threats to remove our troops," and keep pressing toward North Korea's denuclearization through "principled diplomacy."
Biden made the pledge in a special article contributed exclusively to Yonhap News Agency just days ahead of the U.S. presidential election, reciting the catch phrase of the Korea-U.S. alliance, "Katchi Kapshida," or "We Go Together."
"As president, I'll stand with South Korea, strengthening our alliance to safeguard peace in East Asia and beyond, rather than extorting Seoul with reckless threats to remove our troops," Biden said in the article, titled "Hope for Our Better Future."
(END)