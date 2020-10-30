Go to Contents
(LEAD) Samsung Heavy's Q3 net losses narrow on one-off gains

17:30 October 30, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday its net losses narrowed in the third quarter from a year earlier due to one-off gains.

Net losses shrank to 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million) in the July-September period from a net loss of 583.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales fell 14.6 percent on-year to 1.67 trillion won, while operating losses narrowed to 13.4 billion won from 312 billion won a year earlier.

"Reduced costs of raw materials and additional proceeds from changed orders for offshore plants helped prop up the bottom line," the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Samsung Heavy also said it will make concerted efforts to gain more orders for liquefied natural gas carrier in the rest of the year.

But the shipbuilder won $1 billion worth of orders in the nine-month period, marking 12 percent of its target of $8.4 billion.

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel, which the South Korean shipbuilder christened "DUA" at its shipyard on the country's southeastern Geoje Island on Nov. 27, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


