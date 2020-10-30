Hyundai Wia Q3 net up 256 pct. to 70.4 bln won
16:00 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 70.4 billion won (US$62 million), up 256.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 64.6 percent on-year to 13.2 billion won. Sales increased 3.6 percent to 1.83 trillion won.
The operating profit was 40.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keyword