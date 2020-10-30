Hotel Shilla shifts to red in Q3
16:42 October 30, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 28.5 billion won (US$25.1 million), shifting from a profit of 27.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 19.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 57.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 40.4 percent to 879.5 billion won.
The operating loss was 31.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
