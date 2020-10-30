Go to Contents
Recommended #Lime Asset Management

(LEAD) Prosecution raids two brokerages over high-profile financial scam case

19:59 October 30, 2020

(ATTN: REVISES headline; UPDATES with a raid on Korea Investment in paras 1-2)

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Friday raided two brokerage houses in connection with a snowballing financial fraud scandal involving a hedge fund, officials said.

Investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office raided the headquarters of Shinhan Investment Corp. and Korea Investment & Securities Co. in western Seoul to secure materials related to Lime Asset Management.

Shinhan faces disciplinary action from the Financial Supervisory Service for misselling Lime funds.

Lime is under probe over its alleged cover-up of massive losses and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.39 billion).

The case is developing into a high-profile lobbying scandal, in which former and incumbent high-ranking government officials and politicians are embroiled.

Earlier this week, the prosecution raided KB Securities, which also distributed Lime funds.

This undated file photo shows the headquarters of Shinhan Investment Corp. in Seoul. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

