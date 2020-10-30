Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #avian influenza #the Netherlands

S. Korea bans poultry imports from Netherlands after bird flu outbreak

19:47 October 30, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday banned imports of poultry from the Netherlands after a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was found in the country.

The Dutch government announced on Thursday that chickens on a farm in the central province of Gelderland were infected with a highly contagious variant of avian influenza (AI).

South Korea's agriculture ministry said it imposed an import ban on all poultry and poultry products from the country.

The ministry added it would enhance monitoring of fowl at borders as AI outbreaks have been reported from China, Taiwan and some European countries.

South Korea also confirmed two infections of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian flu among wild birds in provincial towns this week.

This photo provided by the Cheonan municipal government on Oct. 25, 2020, shows a vehicle spraying disinfectant near poultry farms, following the detection of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain in the region. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK