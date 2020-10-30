(LEAD) From MVP-worthy slugger to bearded aces, foreign players dominate KBO statistical leaderboards
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- It's hardly a secret that foreign players are counted on to carry the offensive and pitching loads for their clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Rare is a team that can win a title or even just contend for a postseason spot without strong performances of foreign players.
This year, stars from overseas have made their presence felt more so than in recent seasons.
On the hitting side, KT Wiz outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. has been a threat to win the batting Triple Crown for most of the season, though he has come up short in the batting title. Rojas led the KBO with 47 home runs and 135 RBIs but fell to third place in batting average with .349 after going 1-for-5 Friday. Son Ah-seop of the Lotte Giants finished at .352. Choi Hyoung-woo of the Kia Tigers is the leader with .354 with one more game left on Saturday.
The last batting Triple Crown winner was Lotte Giants' slugger Lee Dae-ho in 2010. No foreign player has pulled off that feat.
Rojas Jr. is the first foreign hitter with an outright KBO home run title since Larry Sutton, of the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns, in 2005. There have been only two foreign batting champions since KBO teams were allowed to import players in 1998: Eric Thames (.381) in 2015 and Cliff Brumbaugh (.343) in 2004.
Even without the Triple Crown, Rojas Jr. is a strong MVP candidate, as he has carried the Wiz to their first-ever postseason.
Trailing Rojas in the home run department is the LG Twins' first-year import, Roberto Ramos, with 38. He has missed time with assorted injuries throughout the season, and he likely would have put more pressure on Rojas if he'd stayed healthy.
Rojas and Ramos will be the first pair of foreign players to finish 1-2 in a home run race in KBO history.
In the contact department, Jose Miguel Fernandez of the Doosan Bears entered Friday with 198 hits, needing four more in his final game to set a new single-season record. He went 1-for-4 to finish with 199 hits.
Seo Geon-chang of the Nexen (now Kiwoom) Heroes established the record with 201 hits in 2012, when he played the entire 128-game season. Fernandez has played all 143 games so far.
On the mound, bearded aces have ruled the day.
Kiwoom Heroes' left-hander Eric Jokisch is scheduled to start Friday against the Bears, with an ERA title on the line. He was charged with two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, but maintained his ERA lead at 2.14. He finished ahead of two pitchers whose seasons were long done: Dan Straily of the Lotte Giants and Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers, both at 2.50.
Raul Alcantara of the Doosan Bears, who also sports a beard, pitched eight shutout innings in Friday's game versus the Heroes to pick up win No. 20. He broke a tie with Drew Rucinski of the Dinos for the outright lead in the category.
LG Twins' right-hander Casey Kelly, who would give Jokisch and Straily a run for the money with facial hair, has been one of the very best in the second half of the season, with an 11-1 record and a 2.22 ERA. He had been 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA in his first 15 starts of the season.
The top six pitchers in innings pitched and top four in strikeouts are all foreign hurlers. Straily, in particular, led the way with 205 Ks, becoming only the second foreign pitcher and 10th pitcher overall in league history to surpass the 200-strikeout mark.
Straily's teammate, shortstop Dixon Machado, has been one of the league's top defenders at any position this year, that rare player who is loved by advanced fielding numbers and also passes the eye test with highlight-reel plays.
Among homegrown stars, NC Dinos' catcher Yang Eui-ji, the runner-up in last year's MVP voting, has put together another MVP-worthy season. While playing his typically stout defense, Yang also became the first catcher in league history with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. He had 33 homers and 124 RBIs through Friday.
Yang's teammate, Na Sung-bum, would be the easy choice for the Comeback Player of the Year Award if the KBO had one. After missing 121 of 144 games last season with a devastating knee injury, Na returned with a career-high 34 home runs, along with 112 RBIs and a .327/.394/.602 line.
Na, 31, is expected to be posted for interested major league clubs this offseason. The former outfielder spent most of this season as designated hitter and his defensive upside may be limited, but he has proven he can hit for power and average at this level.
Another player who will likely be posted is the Heroes' shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who is enjoying the best offensive season of his career at just the right time.
Kim joined the 20-20 club for the second time this season with a career-high 30 home runs and 23 steals. He finished with .306/.397/.523, all of which are his career-best marks. He finished the season with more walks (75) than strikeouts (68) for the first time.
