Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 October 31, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/09 Cloudy 30

Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 30

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 16/04 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/11 Sunny 10

(END)

