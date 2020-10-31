Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 31.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'OEM' fund floats in capital market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Over 200 prosecutors criticize justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- 230 prosecutors in protest against justice minister Choo (Donga llbo)
-- Democratic Party to produce candidates for Seoul, Busan mayoral races (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump's victory highly unlikely ... different from 4 yrs ago (Segye Times)
-- 230 prosecutors stand against justice ministry (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump vs. Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Regulator orders 6-month suspension of cable channel MBN (Hankyoreh)
-- Cable channel MBN suspended for 6 months (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon visits Hyundai Motor's Ulsan factory (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon vows to provide 1.33 mln electric, hydrogen cars (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon inspects Hyundai factory and gives mobility pep talk (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President Moon pledges W20tr investment in future mobility, tours Hyundai's Ulsan plant (Korea Herald)
-- 'US President Trump may go for summit with Kim Jong-un right after re-election' (Korea Times)
(END)