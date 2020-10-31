KBO's SK Wyverns re-sign infielder, acquire 2 new pitchers

Font split his 2019 season with the Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, going 4-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings across 48 games, including 17 starts, as the Blue Jays utilized him as an opener. The Wyverns said they liked his mix of a hard fastball that can touch 154 kilometers per hour (95.6 miles per hour) with a slider, a curveball and a forkball.