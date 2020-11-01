Managers taking contrasting approaches into 1st KBO postseason game

The LG Twins, as the No. 4 seed from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season, only need a win or a tie in a Wild Card game on Sunday against the fifth-seed Kiwoom Heroes in order to reach the next stage. The Heroes, however, must beat the Twins in two straight games. Win Sunday as the visitors at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, and they'll get another crack back at the same stadium on Monday.

