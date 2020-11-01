(LEAD) Jeonbuk show championship mettle in taking record-breaking K League title

Of Jeonbuk's past four championship squads, this year's team may have been the least talented group. They lost more often in 27 matches this season (five) than they did over 38 matches last year (three). They acquired reigning league MVP, midfielder Kim Bo-kyung, over the winter but he didn't make as much of an impact on offense that he'd been expected to. Midfielder Moon Seon-min, who finished runner-up to Kim in last year's MVP voting, left Jeonbuk temporarily to begin his mandatory military service this season. He was joined in the military by defender Kwon Kyung-won. Attacking midfielder Ricardo Lopes signed in China after four seasons with Jeonbuk.

