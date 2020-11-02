1929 -- Students in the southwestern city of Gwangju take to the streets to protest Japan's colonial occupation of Korea, which began in 1910. The uprising was the climax of a number of demonstrations and class boycotts by the city's student organizations, which tried to revive Korean language and history education in schools. The Japanese governor-general in Korea barred the instruction of Korean language and history, and replaced those classes with Japanese ones as part of a policy to deprive Koreans of their identity. The colonial rule ended in 1945 with Japan's defeat at the end of World War II.