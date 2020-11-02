Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases return to double digits, cluster infections still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new infections fell back below 100 on Monday, snapping rises of over 100 for five consecutive days, as sporadic cluster infections were still rampant in the wider Seoul metropolitan area.
The country added 97 more COVID-19 cases, including local infections, as cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province rose at a rapid clip, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The total caseload rose to 26,732.
Samsung heir expected to be richest stockholder after father's death
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-young, vice chairman of global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co., is expected to emerge as South Korea's richest stockholder following his father's death, a market tracker said Monday.
Lee Kun-hee, Samsung Electronics chairman and chief of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, died on Oct. 25 at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
(LEAD) Ruling party gets members' nod to field candidates for Seoul, Busan mayor by-elections next year
SEOUL -- The ruling party has decided to field its candidates for next year's Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections after getting the nod from party members in a poll, a party spokesman said Monday.
The April 7 by-elections for the mayoralties in the countries' two largest cities are seen as a major barometer of public opinion in the lead-up to the presidential election in March 2022.
Moon's approval rating dips amid housing market turmoil: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen marginally amid concerns over the growing turmoil in the country's housing rent market, a poll showed Monday.
In the Realmeter survey of 2,536 voters nationwide from last Monday through Friday, the approval rating of Moon's presidency stood at 44.9 percent, down 0.7 percentage point from a week earlier.
BOK to take market-stabilizing measures if needed over U.S. election: governor
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank will take measures to stabilize the financial markets in a timely manner when needed as the outcome of the U.S. presidential election could increase market volatility, its head said Monday.
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said that volatility in the financial markets at home and aboard could increase, depending on the outcome of the U.S. election, set for Tuesday, amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe, according to the central bank.
Ex-President Lee Myung-bak to be jailed again following Supreme Court's ruling in corruption case
SEOUL -- Former President Lee Myung-bak will be put behind bars again on Monday afternoon, following the Supreme Court's decision last week to confirm a 17-year jail sentence handed down by an appeals court in a corruption case.
The 78-year-old has been out of jail since February, as he appealed a court's decision to deny him bail.
SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut on Nov. 17
SEOUL -- SM Entertainment said Monday that aespa, the agency's first K-pop act in four years, is set to officially debut on Nov. 17.
The all-female quartet will release its first single "Black Mamba" at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, the agency said.
