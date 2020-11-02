(LEAD) Europe-based youngsters named to Olympic football team for Nov. friendlies

Head coach Kim Hak-bum will take these under-23 players to Egypt for a friendly tournament, where they will face Egypt at 8 p.m. on Nov. 12 (or 3 a.m. Nov. 13 in Seoul) and then take on Brazil at 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 (10 p.m. Nov. 14 in Seoul). Both matches will be played at Cairo International Stadium. South Korea had initially been scheduled to Saudi Arabia after Egypt, but Saudi Arabia pulled out of the tournament on Monday.