Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Green Cross Q3 net profit up 182.8 pct. to 63.4 bln won

15:11 November 02, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 63.4 billion won (US$55.9 million), up 182.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 37.1 percent on-year to 50.7 billion won. Revenue increased 14.5 percent to 419.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK