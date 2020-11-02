Green Cross Q3 net profit up 182.8 pct. to 63.4 bln won
15:11 November 02, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 63.4 billion won (US$55.9 million), up 182.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 37.1 percent on-year to 50.7 billion won. Revenue increased 14.5 percent to 419.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
