Hankook Tire & Technology Q3 net profit down 21.4 pct. to 142.2 bln won
15:31 November 02, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 142.2 billion won (US$125.4 million), down 21.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 224.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 180.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.8 percent to 1.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 26.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
