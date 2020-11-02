(LEAD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
16:24 November 02, 2020
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Popular female comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said.
Police discovered them lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. after getting a report from her father that he could not contact both of them.
Park was reportedly under treatment for an unspecified illness and had been living with her mother.
While the exact cause of her death is still unknown, police suspect the 35-year-old might have taken her own life with her mother.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword