(3rd LD) Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead at home: police
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Popular female comedian Park Ji-sun was found dead alongside her mother at her home in Seoul, police said Monday.
Police discovered them lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. at Park's residence in Seoul's Mapo district after getting a report from her father that he could not contact either of them.
At her house, police found a one-page note presumed to have been written by Park's mother. But investigators did not disclose its content due to her family's request.
Park, 35, was reportedly under treatment for an unspecified illness and had been living with her mother.
While the exact cause of her death is still unknown, police suspect she might have taken her own life with her mother.
Hailing from Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, Park was considered a versatile comedian who deftly emceed K-pop showcases and press calls for television programs.
Following a brief acting stint, the Korea University alumni debuted as a comedian in 2007 after passing an audition at broadcaster KBS. She proved to be a major rookie, sweeping an award for new comedians in her first year of debut.
Park won several other awards later in her career, cementing her reputation as a talented and popular female comedian in South Korea.
