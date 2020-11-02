Kia's Oct. sales up 6.1 pct on demand for SUV models
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 6.1 percent last month from a year earlier on robust demand for its SUV models.
Kia Motors sold 265,714 vehicles in October, up from 250,515 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Sportage SUV, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 1.8 percent on-year to 48,009 units last month from 47,143. Overseas sales were up 7 percent to 217,705 units from 203,372 despite the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period, it said.
From January to October, its sales fell 7.2 percent to 2,129,851 autos from 2,294,295 during the same period of last year.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
