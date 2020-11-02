Jeonbuk will renew their rivalry with fellow K League 1 outfit Ulsan Hyundai FC in the two-legged final of the FA Cup, organized by the Korea Football Association (KFA). Ulsan will host the opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, some 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The second leg will be at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of the capital, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

