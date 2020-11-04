Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Trump confident of 'reversal,' Biden optimistic about 'judgment' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- What will be fate of hot, dangerous, very contentious U.S. presidential election? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Florida, Pennsylvania to decide winner (Donga llbo)
-- Worst divide, beginning after end; there has been no presidential election like this in U.S. history (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Shadow of 'insubordinance, violence' U.S. democracy to be judged (Segye Times)
-- Yoon: Investigation of living power is prosecution reform (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Loss of dignity, uncertainty of result acceptance; No previous U.S. presidential election was insecure like this (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Park deok-heum's '300 bln-won order' could have been prevented if there was conflict of interest act (Hankyoreh)
-- End of 'Trump era' or 4-year extension? Whole world is watching (Hankook Ilbo)
-- FSS' reckless management, 413 in slack jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- For 1st time in 16 years, Supreme Court to push for 'labor court' system (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Compromise on two tax issues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul braces for uncertainty on peninsula as US heads to polls (Korea Herald)
-- Polarized Americans go to polls to elect president (Korea Times)
