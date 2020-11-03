Tumultuous year ends in crushing postseason defeat for KBO's Heroes

Acquiring Russell was a head scratcher because the Heroes already had an All-Star of their own at shortstop in Kim Ha-seong, and they needed more help in the outfield at the time. The Heroes were hoping their outfield reinforcement would arrive internally, with Lim Byeong-wuk's potential return from a hamstring injury. But after missing three months of action, Lim returned and reinjured his hamstring in his first game back in August. He ended up playing just 12 games, and the Heroes never did find a suitable replacement.