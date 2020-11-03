(2nd LD) Stadium co-tenants square off in KBO postseason

The Twins went 13-9-1 for the second-highest winning percentage in October, but dropping the last two games, one each against the two worst clubs in the league, cost them the No. 2 seed. They dropped into the Wild Card round versus the fifth-seed Kiwoom Heroes. The Twins prevailed 4-3 on Monday, thanks to a game-winning hit by unheralded utility man Shin Min-jae in the bottom of the 13th. They used six relievers after starter Casey Kelly, with closer Go Woo-suk needing 40 pitches to get five outs.