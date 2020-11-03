Go to Contents
Mountain peaks see first snow of season

10:01 November 03, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The first snow of the season fell on Mount Seorak near the east coast on Tuesday as temperatures nationwide dipped below 5 C, the weather authorities said.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, snow also fell on the peaks of Mounts Taebaek, Sobaek and Gwangdeok.

The morning low in Seoul was 2 C, but the wind chill was minus 1 C.

As of 6 a.m., the morning low ranged from minus 3.2 C in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, to minus 7.7 C on Mount Seorak and minus 10 C in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province.

The KMA forecast 3-5 C lower temperatures for Wednesday morning, saying Seoul is expected to reach minus 1 C, its lowest this fall.

After that, the mercury will climb in most parts of the nation but likely remain below 5 C in the mornings, the KMA said.

This photo, provided by the Mount Seorak Office, shows the first snow of the season that fell on the mountain on Nov. 3, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

