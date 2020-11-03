SKC Q3 net profit down 40.7 pct. to 13.4 bln won
10:02 November 03, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 13.4 billion won (US$11.8 million), down 40.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 55.3 billion won, up 44 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 19.7 percent to 723.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)