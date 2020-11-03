S. Korea opens website to showcase hundreds of indigenous military items amid pandemic
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea launched a website showcasing hundreds of indigenous weapons and other military items in an effort to help promote exports amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the defense industry association said Tuesday.
The online exhibition site (www.defense-korea.com) offers information on 850 military hardware from 160 local companies, such as aircraft, missiles, vessels and air defense systems, and offered detailed information, including specifications, company information and contacts, according to the Korea Defense Industry Association (KDIA).
Various forms of content have been uploaded, such as 3D and virtual reality ones, it added.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most offline defense exhibitions were either canceled or postponed. Under the circumstances, we've been exploring ways to promote exports of defense items," association official Yang Moon-hwan said.
The association began to establish the website in April in cooperation with the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and the officials have paid extra attention to prevent any possible leak of sensitive information, according to the official.
"We will make more products available here down the road to help local firms with their marketing efforts and to allow potential buyers to get information they need in an easier way," Yang said.
