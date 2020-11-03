Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Dongwon F & B Q3 net profit up 30.7 pct. to 30.8 bln won

17:07 November 03, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 30.8 billion won (US$27.1 million), up 30.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.8 percent to 897.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 14.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK