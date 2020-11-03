Dongwon F & B Q3 net profit up 30.7 pct. to 30.8 bln won
17:07 November 03, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 30.8 billion won (US$27.1 million), up 30.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.8 percent to 897.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)