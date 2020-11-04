SK Hynix Q3 net income up 117.5 pct. to 1.07 tln won
08:39 November 04, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.07 trillion won (US$950.4 million), up 117.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.29 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating income of 472.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.9 percent to 8.12 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
