SsangYong launches all-new Rexton SUV in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Wednesday launched the all-new Rexton SUV in the domestic market to boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Rexton SUV comes with a 2.0-liter diesel engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the flagship G4 Rexton SUV, the company said in a statement.
It is equipped with safety features, such as lane keeping assist, blind-spot warning, lane change warning and autonomous emergency braking systems, it said.
The new Rexton is priced at 37 million won-50 million won (US$32,000-$44,000).
SsangYong has performed poorly this year as the COVID-19 pandemic further drove down its vehicle sales.
From January to September, its net losses widened to 304.82 billion won from 185.47 billion won in the same period of last year. Sales from January to October fell 22 percent to 84,904 vehicles from 109,122 units in the year-ago period.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup consists of the Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports SUVs.
In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won. The Indian firm currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in SsangYong.
