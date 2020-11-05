N.K. holds rare meeting of Supreme People's Assembly
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a rare meeting Wednesday of the Supreme People's Assembly to adopt laws on tobacco prohibition and enterprises, state media reported the following day.
"The 11th Plenary Meeting of the 14th Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Nov. 4," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party.
Two agenda items, including tightening control on the production and sale of cigarettes and on smoking, and promoting energy-saving enterprises, were introduced and passed with unanimous approval at the meeting, it said.
Top officials attending the meeting included Choe Ryong-hae, the North's No. 2 leader and president of the Presidium of the SPA.
