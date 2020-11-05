(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 5)

On Monday, the Assembly's special committee on budget and accounts hosted a public hearing on the proposed spending plan. A two-day parliamentary session is being held through Thursday for lawmakers to ask questions of Cabinet members on a range of policies planned to be implemented next year. It will be followed by reviews of the specific budgetary plans of government agencies next week. Thereafter, a subpanel of the budget and accounts committee will put the final touches on the budget bill, which is required by law to get parliamentary approval by Dec. 2.