Kakao Q3 net income up 179.3 pct. to 143.7 bln won
08:00 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 143.7 billion won (US$126.3 million), up 179.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 120.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 59.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 40.5 percent to 1.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)