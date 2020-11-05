Inspired by ex-club legend, Bears' Flexen writes own KBO postseason legacy

Nippert also boasts a resume that would compel young pitchers to look up to him, figuratively. The retired 39-year-old was one of the most beloved Doosan players during his seven-season tenure. He won the 2016 regular season MVP and helped the club to Korean Series titles in 2015 and 2016. Nippert was also excellent in postseasons, winning the MVP award for the second round in 2015 thanks to 16 combined shutout innings in two starts. From 2015 to 2017, Nippert set a new KBO postseason record with 36 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

