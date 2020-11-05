SK Telecom Q3 net profit up 44.2 pct. to 395.7 bln won
09:35 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 395.7 billion won (US$350.5 million), up 44.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 361.5 billion won, up 19.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 4.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
