Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #robot

Doosan Logistics Solutions to supply Geek+'s logistics robots in S. Korea

10:31 November 05, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Group's system integrator Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. (DLS) said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ to bring logistics robots to South Korea.

Under the deal, DLS will exclusively provide logistics robots made by Geek+ to the local market and maintenance services for them, the company said in an emailed statement.

Geek+ is the world's largest AMR maker, having 16 percent share of global AMR market, DLS said.

Unlisted DLS, a system integrator for automated logistics system, was set up in May last year.

Geek+, established in 2015, provided over 200 companies, including Walmart, Nike and Dell, with automated logistics systems, DLS said.

Logistics robots of Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ are shown in this photo provided by Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. on Nov. 5, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK