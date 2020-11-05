Go to Contents
KT&G Q3 net falls 13.7 pct. to 278.1 bln won

10:44 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 278.1 billion won (US$245.6 million), down 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 434.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 382.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 10.7 percent to 1.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 7.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
