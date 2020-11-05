LG Uplus Q3 net profit up 286 pct. to 403.4 bln won
10:47 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 403.4 billion won (US$356.3 million), up 286 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 251.2 billion won, up 60.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 5.9 percent to 3.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
