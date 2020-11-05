Go to Contents
LG to launch new budget 5G phone in N. America

13:32 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will launch a new 5G-running budget smartphone in North America this week as it looks to compete for the growing market for the latest generation network there.

The K92 5G -- LG's first budget K Series phone to support the high-speed network -- will first be available in the region Friday (U.S. time) for less than US$400, the company said in a statement.

Despite the relatively low price tag, LG said the smartphone has a 6.67-inch display that features higher-end specifications, such as 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage.

The K92 5G, equipped with a Qualcomm 690 5G chipset, features a quad camera setup in the back, which includes a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel cameras for depth data and macro shots.

It also has a punch-hole cutout on the front display for a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The South Korean smartphone maker's new device is the latest in its 5G lineup in the North American market, which currently includes the dual-screen Wing, the Velvet and the V60 ThinQ.

LG Electronics Inc.'s K92 5G smartphone is shown in this photo provided by the company on Nov. 5, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

