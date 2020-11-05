Aekyung Industrial Q3 net profit down 56.9 pct. to 4.5 bln won
13:21 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 4.5 billion won (US$3.9 million), down 56.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 44.7 percent on-year to 8.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 11 percent to 152.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 25.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)