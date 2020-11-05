S. Korea to provide US$200,000 worth of aid to typhoon-hit Philippines
14:15 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$200,000 in humanitarian assistance to the Philippines to help the country recover from a recent typhoon, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The powerful Typhoon Goni struck the Southeast Asian country late last month, resulting in more than 20 deaths and leaving more than 370,000 people displaced.
The emergency aid will be delivered through the Philippine Red Cross, and the government hopes that the aid will help people who suffered damage to be able to swiftly return to their daily lives, the ministry said in a release.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword