KBO's last-place club cuts ties with captain
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The worst club in South Korean baseball this past season has cut ties with its captain.
The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Thursday they decided not to pick up their club option on outfielder Lee Yong-kyu. The Eagles said they'll be going in a new direction and Lee, 35, wasn't going to fit into that picture.
Lee played in 120 out of 144 games in 2020 and led the club with 120 hits, 60 runs scored and 17 steals.
The Eagles finished last among 10 clubs with a 46-95-3 (wins-losses-ties) record. They suffered an 18-game losing streak to tie the KBO's futility record.
The Eagles are expected to keep cleaning house this offseason, with more 30-something veterans likely to be shown the door.
