BGF Retail Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct. to 51.4 bln won
15:55 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 51.4 billion won (US$45.6 million), up 2.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 63.7 billion won, down 1.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 1.68 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
