Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Department Store Q3 net profit down 28 pct. to 37.5 bln won

16:22 November 05, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 37.5 billion won (US$33.3 million), down 28 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 26.5 percent on-year to 44.7 billion won. Revenue increased 24.5 percent to 662.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 45.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK