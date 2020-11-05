Hyundai Department Store Q3 net profit down 28 pct. to 37.5 bln won
16:22 November 05, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 37.5 billion won (US$33.3 million), down 28 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 26.5 percent on-year to 44.7 billion won. Revenue increased 24.5 percent to 662.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 45.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
