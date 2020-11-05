Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
94 suspected flu shot deaths reported in S. Korea: authorities
SEOUL -- South Korea's public health agency said Thursday that a total of 94 people, most of whom were elderly, died after receiving seasonal flu vaccines.
The deaths have stoked public anxiety over the safety of such vaccines, but the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 87 of those deaths have very limited relation with the flu shots. Another seven cases are under investigation.
-----------------
(2nd LD) LG Uplus downplays Huawei risk, Q3 net nearly quadruples
SEOUL -- LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, downplayed concerns Thursday over its use of network equipment by Huawei Technologies Co. amid U.S. pressure to sever ties with the Chinese company, citing the completion of equipment installation and a healthy backlog for maintenance.
The United States has repeatedly pressed the South Korean carrier to stop using Huawei's 5G equipment, claiming the Chinese telecom equipment maker poses a security risk and could compromise the country's internet communications infrastructure.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks jump over 2 pct amid U.S. presidential election uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks jumped over 2 percent Thursday on massive foreign buying amid uncertainties over the U.S. presidential election results. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 56.47 points, or 2.4 percent, to close at 2,413.79.
-----------------
Probe launched into allegations against top prosecutor's wife over bribery and stock manipulation
SEOUL -- The prosecution has launched a probe into allegations that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's wife was involved in bribery and stock manipulation cases, judicial sources said Thursday.
According to the sources, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has assigned the cases to an anti-corruption investigation team to look into the allegations raised by Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the minor Open Democratic Party and a civic organization earlier this year.
-----------------
FM Kang to hold talks with Pompeo in U.S. next week
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to the United States early next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, her office said Thursday.
She will make a four-day visit to Washington starting Sunday, and the talks with Pompeo will take place Monday (U.S. time), the foreign ministry said.
-----------------
School child care workers plan nationwide strike to demand better working conditions
SEJONG -- After-school child care workers at elementary schools across the country plan to stage a strike this week, according to a workers' rights group Thursday, raising concerns of a national void in after-school child care for young elementary school students with working parents.
According to a national rights advocacy group for non-regular school workers, some 6,000 after-school child care workers plan to participate in a one-day strike Friday to demand better working conditions. The number of participants represents roughly half of the country's after-school child care workers.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gritty midfielder named MVP of S. Korean football
SEOUL -- Son Jun-ho, who served as a rock in the midfield for the South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, was voted the MVP of the K League 1 on Thursday.
Son, 28, earned the highest individual honor in the league after leading Jeonbuk to a record-setting fourth consecutive championship and eighth overall this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Young filmmaker questions S. Korea's cutthroat education in documentary
SEOUL -- Koo Yun-joo, 28, was once a "science prodigy."
The "good girl," who always aced her classes and was a reliable big sister, made her parents beam with pride when she passed a rigorous test that gave child prodigy status to a selected few.
(END)