KT Q3 net income up 7.9 pct. to 230.1 bln won
07:48 November 06, 2020
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 230.1 billion won (US$204 million), up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 292.4 billion won, down 6.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3.4 percent to 6 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
