Another year, another disappointment for Twins in KBO

The Twins had to burn their best starter, Casey Kelly, for that Wild Card contest and then use 19-year-old rookie Lee Min-ho to open the series against the Bears. Though Lee had a solid regular season campaign, which was played mostly before empty seats, it was a tall task for the teenager to keep the battle-tested Bears lineup in check for any extended stretch while pitching in front of nearly 12,000 fans. Lee didn't make it out of the fourth inning.